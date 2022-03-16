WVU's Bridges, Cottrell to transfer, Kedrian Johnson returns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After more than two decades at the helm of the WVU women’s basketball program, head coach Mike Carey has announced his retirement. “I have had a wonderful career coaching at the high school, Division II and Power 5 levels, but I want to now take some time for myself and family, to sit back, breathe and enjoy what has been a long and fun career,” Carey said in a release from WVU. “However, I am most excited to spend time with my family. I have five grandkids that are growing up so fast, and I look forward to spending much more time with them.”

