College Sports

WVU's Bridges, Cottrell to transfer, Kedrian Johnson returns

Frankfort Times
 15 hours ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forwards Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell have...

www.ftimes.com

WTRF

WVU cornerback Nicktroy Fortune enters transfer portal

WVU starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune is moving on from the program, according to his Twitter account. Fortune announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal after playing three seasons with the Mountaineers. He becomes the second cornerback to hit the portal after Daryl Porter Jr. made the decision in February. He is also the third starter to leave the program in the last month after the departure of linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
State
West Virginia State
WTRF

WVU forward Isaiah Cottrell enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s basketball team lost a pair of forwards to the transfer portal on Wednesday. Not only did fourth-leading scorer Jalen Bridges enter the portal, but another former four-star recruit has announced his decision to transfer, as well. That forward is Isaiah Cottrell, according...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU women’s basketball declines WNIT invite

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There will not be a postseason basketball game played at the WVU Coliseum. According to a statement from director of athletics Shane Lyons, WVU women’s basketball has declined an invitation to play in the Women’s NIT. The Mountaineers were an automatic qualifier for the event.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Hitters new and not so new leading the way for West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Entering this season, Randy Mazey’s roster was constructed as such: seven seniors, eight juniors, nine sophomores, and 16 freshmen. It was apparent that the Mountaineers’ skipper was going to have to call on some of his younger players to get up to speed quickly with the veterans on the team, both in […]
BASEBALL
WBOY

Carey announces retirement after 21 seasons at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After more than two decades at the helm of the WVU women’s basketball program, head coach Mike Carey has announced his retirement. “I have had a wonderful career coaching at the high school, Division II and Power 5 levels, but I want to now take some time for myself and family, to sit back, breathe and enjoy what has been a long and fun career,” Carey said in a release from WVU. “However, I am most excited to spend time with my family. I have five grandkids that are growing up so fast, and I look forward to spending much more time with them.”
CLARKSBURG, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Virginia declines invitation to women's NIT

The West Virginia women’s basketball team declined an invitation to play in the 2022 WNIT, according to director of athletics Shane Lyons. “While we appreciate the invitation for our women’s basketball team to participate in the 2022 WNIT, we have made the difficult decision to decline the invite this year,” Lyons said. “Team injuries, along with student-athletes set to enter the transfer portal, have limited our roster availability, and we would not be able to provide a competitive or positive experience for our student-athletes.”
COLLEGE SPORTS

