ADIM Media moves to an office in the heart of Tomball

Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend's guide!. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has returned to Texas after being canceled the past two years. The shows are hosted at NRG Park, and a multitude of artists are performing. There will also be carnival attractions and food stands throughout the event. Times vary depending on the day. Free (age 2 and under), $5 (ages 3-12), $15 (age 13 and older); does not include concert ticket. NRG Center, 3 NRG Park, Houston. 832-667-1000. www.rodeohouston.com.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO