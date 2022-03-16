ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

ADIM Media moves to an office in the heart of Tomball

By Kayli Thompson
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
ADIM Media relocated to 994 Village Square Drive, Condo G, Tomball, on Feb. 11, owner Lori Pace said. The relocation gives the social media management company more space and an office right...

