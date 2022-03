With the Deshaun Watson trade to Cleveland and a 5 year $230M contract on the books, the NFL's QB madness is in full swing (for multiple reasons, but this post is about the football side of things). I'm pro-player in general and want to see them get as much $ as they can, but I want that for entire teams, not individual players, i.e., I'd be fine with billionaire owners shelling out lots more $ for a much higher salary cap, but I'm not fine with teams compromising the rest of their rosters for one player. The question is, can you win a Super Bowl in today's NFL without doing this?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO