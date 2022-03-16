Least popular dog breeds in America

Raleigh pet lovers are big fans of one dog breed — and they’re not alone. Labrador retrievers top the list of furry friends registered with the American Kennel Club both in Raleigh and across the United States, according to figures shared March 15. Overall, the list of favorite...
The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
A 2.5-kilometer-wide asteroid blasted into the supercontinent of Pangaea on the eastern border of present-day Wyoming some 280 million years ago, before the birth of the Rocky Mountains-or even the dinosaurs. The impact's heat and shock wave would have killed anything within 400 kilometers, making it one of North America's...
When you live in an apartment, finding the right pup for you can be a challenge. Here are five small, calm dog breeds perfect for apartment living.
The post 5 Small, Calm Dog Breeds That Like To Keep It Mellow appeared first on DogTime.
Tonybob is a 6 year old pup looking for a loving home to call his own! He is nervous with new people and will need some time in his new home to get comfortable. Going slow and being gentle with him is what it's going to take to gain his trust and for him to show you how sweet he really is!
Four pet-setting pooches have been on over 70 flights. Oksana Nabokova, 33, books two extra seats and packs a case of meat for Samoyeds, Maya, Lily, Charlie and Marvel. The influencer, of New York, has taken them to Aruba, Mexico and Paris and said: “We’ve created amazing memories.”
There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
Spanish animal protection charity, Equalia, led an undercover investigation into an Italian chicken farm between July and August 2021. The raw footage is horrific and disturbing and shows the realities of poultry farms. The exposed chicken farm supplies chickens to AIA, Europe’s fourth-largest poultry producer, which sells its products around the world.
A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
In addition to existing “Level 3” travel warnings issued by both the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, travelers heading to Mexico for spring break this month have a new travel warning to consider. For more TPG news delivered each morning...
HIDDEN in this bizarre optical illusion are two animals - but which one you can see reveals a lot about you. Social media users have been left scratching their heads after the mind-boggling image was shared on Twitter as people try, but fail, to see both creatures. At first glace,...
Colorado is filled with so many beautiful spaces and places. Those places are filled with various forms of wildlife and one of the most popular without a doubt are elk. In fact, there are more elk in Colorado (almost 300,000) than most other states combined. We've had so many different...
A UK zoo monkey is drawing comparisons to King Kong after climbing a tall pole to swipe a seagull from the sky — which it then battered to death and devoured in front of stunned onlookers. A TikTok video of the brutal moment has amassed over 2 million views on TikTok since Sunday, Kennedy News reported.
A mummified “mermaid” said to grant immortality to whoever tastes its flesh will be probed by scientists in order to reveal its true nature. The mysterious 12-inch creature was allegedly caught in the Pacific Ocean, off the Japanese island of Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741, and is now kept in a temple in the city of Asakuchi.
While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
Comments / 0