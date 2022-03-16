ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood Lancers hoping to maintain momentum against Tennessee Volunteers

By Alexa Ross
 12 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WRIC) — Every lower-seeded team wants to make a Cinderalla run — especially in their first-ever Big Dance — and Longwood is no exception.

The Longwood Lancers came out of the gate for their first practice in Indianapolis with tangible energy. The Big South Champions will be playing with a chip on their shoulder against the SEC Champions, who outsize the Lancers and enter the tournament with a lot of national hype.

The No. 14 Lancers are ready to rely on their game and focus on the small details against No. 3 Tennessee.

“Nobody is trying to be a hero,” said Longwood guard Deshaun Wade. “We are going to do the same thing that got us here and focus on being ourselves and getting better every single day.”

Longwood’s starting five are no stranger to being underdogs – they’ve been seen that way their whole lives and are ready to shock the basketball world.

“A lot of us kind of flew under the radar growing up, not getting as many looks and just wanting to be seen,” said Longwood guard Isaiah Wilkins. “Our confidence comes from playing those top guys and just wanting to prove ourselves to everyone.”

With the 29th highest defensive field goal percentage and 23rd fewest opposing points per game in Division I this year, the Tennessee Volunteers have the ability to restrict the scoring options of their opponents. Lancers Head Coach Griff Aldrich does not see this affecting his team tomorrow.

“Our offense is really geared toward putting our players in positions where they can go make plays, whether that’s a three, whether it’s a drive, whether it’s playing through the post, whether it’s through transition,” said Aldrich. “One of our big mantras is we want the other team to have to make a play, not us to have to make a play. If we execute and continue to hit singles, we hope that somebody will make a mistake at some point, and then hopefully we can capitalize.

