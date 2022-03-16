ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Lourd honoured late mother Carrie Fisher with wedding gown

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scream Queens actress married Austen Rydell...

Hello Magazine

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie rocks princess wedding dress in beachside photos

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd has confirmed she has married her partner Austen Rydell in a series of beachside wedding photos. The 29-year-old actress and her fiance tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend, and she shared the first pictures of their special day on Instagram. The photos show the Scream Queens star looking like a real-life princess in a tulle Rodarte gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and an embellished skirt as she shared a kiss with her new husband.
