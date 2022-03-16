ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How hunting and fishing can offset rising grocery bills

By George Noleff
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyz9t_0ehEWwSk00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grocery prices, especially meat prices, are skyrocketing. The cost of putting meat, fish, and poultry on the table has risen nearly 20% in the past year.

This may have some asking if hunting and fishing can help offset the skyrocketing cost of food.

The short answer is yes, but there’s a few things to consider first.

Gas prices affect Smith Mountain Lake guides, boaters, marinas

The first thing to consider is conservation. Preservation of fish and animal species is a priority. Select harvest is encouraged, but overharvest can collapse a resource. If your goal is to put a substantial amount of fish or game into the freezer, make sure what you are targeting is sustainable.

Also be mindful of local regulations that can vary town by town and county by county. The Commonwealth of Virginia also has its own laws that govern hunting and fishing.

When it comes to hunting, know what is in season and what harvest limits apply . Because seasons are limited, hunting options are limited, too. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says two species that provide ample meat, are in abundance, and can be harvested in substantial numbers are whitetail deer and squirrels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxw63_0ehEWwSk00
Squirrels are abundant in Virginia (Courtesy: Getty Images)

The other factor that will have an impact on hunting is the use of a firearm, bow, or crossbow. None of these hunting methods should be used without proper training. They are also relatively expensive to purchase.

Fishing may be an easier, more cost-effective option.

Great Horned Owl returns to nest in Boones Mill

The DWR suggests the following three species because they are abundant, easy to catch, and have liberal harvest regulations: channel catfish, bluegill, and crappie.

This is echoed by Leonard Trout, local tournament angler and owner of Honey Hole Bait and Tackle .

“You get lots of meat off of channel cats; channel cats are easy to catch,” said Trout as he gestured to catfish bait arranged on a counter at his shop in Blue Ridge. “Bluegills are very good to eat, too. Crappie are possibly even better to eat, and they’re all easy species to catch — not a lot of expense to fish for them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OelTZ_0ehEWwSk00
A freshly caught fish dinner (Courtesy: George Noleff/WFXR Outdoors Bound)

Be sure to check state fishing regulations on size and possession limits. There are good numbers of all three species in area lakes and streams.

In some cases, harvesting smaller bluegills can have a positive impact on a body of water, especially where they are overpopulated and stunted.

Fishing can also be more economical. Rod and reel combos, plus all the gear needed to target channel cats, bluegill, and crappie, can be purchased for under $50. When you consider the price of fish at the grocery store, currently $8 to $25 a pound, putting just a few pounds of fish in the freezer can pay for the cost to catch them.

Some may have questions about harvesting crayfish and bullfrogs.

The DWR advises against taking crayfish to eat due to environmental and conservation concerns, not to mention, it’s technically illegal.

“We know people do it but advise against it due to the potential for illness from anything the crayfish might be carrying or other water pollution constituents they may have accumulated like heavy metals,” said DWR Aquatic Resources Biologist Brian Watson. “Like the oyster and saltwater mussel industry, the crayfish industry is monitored for potential issues like this and is much safer than collecting wild crayfish.  In addition, most of the native crayfish are much smaller than the farmed crayfish. And some are rare, so we do not want people collecting those for consumptive purposes.”

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

Bullfrogs also present conservation issues. Their numbers vary by region, as do regulations . To harvest them, you may need a hunting license or a fishing license depending on the method used to take them.

The primary thing to remember when harvesting fish and game is that these are valuable resources and vital to our ecosystem. Harvest what you need within reason and eat all of that you harvest, letting none of it go to waste.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

