Illinois State

Survey shows best sunrise, sunset location in Illinois

By Dominic Genetti
 4 days ago
Sunset at Lake Michigan, Holland beach, Michigan (DipaliS/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If there's ever a sense of tranquility that can be agreed upon across the globe, it would probably be the beauty of a simple sunrise or sunset.

Beauty is most certainly in the eye of the beholder and the United States has several locations that provide breathtaking views of the sun's morning arrival and evening departure from sea to shining sea. And with that the Mornings Content Team took to TripAdvisor.com to gather some of the best places in each state to take in one of Mother Nature's greatest scenes.

Michigan fell into both categories, as sites in the northern and southeastern parts of the state took their respective top spots. For the best sunrise in the Great Lakes State, Arch Rock on Mackinac Island is the place to start the day, according to the Mornings Content Team. As for the romance of a sunset, it found Holland State Park Beach on the shores of Lake Michigan is considered a great place to welcome the night.

Gorgeous stone Arch on Mackinac Island (Kristen Hilderbrand/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A great debate may come in the Land of Lincoln as both sunrise and sunset spots in Illinois are in the Chicago area.

The Mornings Content Team named the shores of Lake Michigan as its pick to watch the sunrise, and the 360 Chicago Observation Deck atop the John Hancock Building as the best place to watch a sunset.

Illinois' neighbor to the west, Missouri, only got acknowledgement for sunsets on Table Rock Lake near Branson.

CHICAGO, USA - FEBRUARY 24: A skyline view of Chicago from the Chicago observation deck, on the 94th floor of the John Hancock Building, located at the Michigan Avenue, in Chicago, United States on February 24, 2018. (Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

In Texas, both sunrise and sunset sites can be found in the central and eastern parts of the state.

For a good sunrise, you don't have to travel too far from Houston as the Galveston Sea Wall is the top spot to light break in the morning, and as you prepare to welcome the night stars in the Lone Star State, you may want to head to the capital city of Austin and the Congress Avenue bridge to watch as day becomes night, the Mornings Content Team suggested.

Flying over Galveston Texas Sea Wall and Beach (Eric Overton/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

