Chicago, IL

Eugene Parker, astrophysicist namesake of NASA solar probe, dies at 94

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene N. Parker, an astrophysicist who theorized the existence of solar wind and became the first person to witness the launch of a spacecraft bearing his name, died March 15 at a retirement community in Chicago. He was 94. The death was confirmed by his son, Eric, who said...

The Independent

Vatican astronomers discovers mysterious new object in our solar system

An astronomer at the Vatican Observatory has found a new body in the solar system.The ‘trans-Neptunian object’ (TNO) has been designated 2021 XD7 and was spotted by Richard Boyle using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope on 3 December.Much like Pluto, the first trans-Neptunian object discovered, 2021 XD7 has a strange orbit that is considerably more tilted than the movements of Earth, Mars, and other planets.The closest it gets to the Sun is still 30 times further than our own planet and extends twice as far outwards.It takes 286 years for it to move around the Sun, and because of its...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A 1,600-foot-wide asteroid is about to buzz past Earth

NASA is keeping its eyes on yet another close approach asteroid set to buzz by Earth on Friday. Asteroid 2015 DR215 is approximately the size of a stadium, and NASA expects it to fly past Earth around 4.1 million miles out. The next close approach asteroid will fly by Earth...
ASTRONOMY
Eugene Parker
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
#Parker Solar Probe#Solar Physics#Astrophysicist
Space.com

Scientists hail 'the decade of Venus' with 3 new missions on the way

As planetary scientists resumed meeting in person, Venus experts had something special to celebrate. For decades, the Venus community has been crying out for missions: Only one dedicated spacecraft is currently studying our next-door neighbor, and NASA's last robotic Venus visitor ended its mission in 1994. Within just a couple weeks in 2021, however, Venus scientists suddenly had a veritable banquet to look forward to, with NASA and its European counterpart committing to three new missions due to launch in the early 2030s.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

NASA opens untouched moon rock container from 50 years ago

NASA wants to learn everything it can before sending astronauts back to the moon in 2025 — so it’s cracking open a sealed sample of moon rock collected 50 years ago. The backstory: Between 1969 and 1972, astronauts landed on the moon six times, and when those Apollo missions returned home, they brought 842 pounds of moon rock and dust with them.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

James Webb Space Telescope to study black-hole powered 'quasars', the mysterious super-bright objects that can emit energy more powerful than ALL the stars in a single galaxy

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will be used to study black-hole powered 'quasars, bright objects that can emit energy more powerful than all stars in a galaxy. The tennis-court sized infrared observatory was launched from French Guiana on Christmas Day 2021, finally arriving at its final destination, the second Lagrange point between Earth and the Sun, on January 24, 2022.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Discover Unexpected Incline of a Black Hole

New Finding in Astronomy: Black Hole Spins on Its Side. Scientist Prof. Dr. Svetlana Berdyugina, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Freiburg and Director of the Leibniz Institute for Solar Physics (KIS), together with an international team of astronomers, has reliably measured for the first time a large difference between the rotation axis of the black hole and the axis of the orbit of the binary star system named MAXI J1820+070. The black hole’s rotation axis is tilted by more than 40 degrees with respect to the axis of the star’s orbit. “This finding challenges current theoretical models of black hole formation,” Berdyugina says. The team published their findings in the journal Science.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY

