AI Detects Diabetic Retinopathy in Real-Time

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of preventable blindness. One in four American adults with vision loss experiences anxiety or depression, according to the CDC. Research shows that a deep-learning system can now deliver real-time diabetic retinopathy detection. By 2050, the National Institute of Health (NIH) National Eye Institute...

www.psychologytoday.com

