I’m writing this letter from an Airbnb rental located in Litchfield Park, Arizona, which was strategically located close to Goodyear Ballpark so that my husband and I could attend the four preseason Guardians games we had tickets to see. Though baseball was the prime motivation to travel to this lovely state, we decided not to cancel our plans during the MLB lockout and contract talks, and to take in the sights and culture of this area; we had resigned ourselves to the fact that spring training was something we were not going to experience.

