ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets bringing back QBs Joe Flacco, Mike White as Zach Wilson's backups

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gi92U_0ehESon000

The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed on a one-year contract, keeping Zach Wilson's veteran backup in place.

Flacco's agency JL Sports announced the deal on Twitter on Wednesday, shortly before the official start of the NFL's new league year.

A person familiar with the deal also says the Jets tendered backup quarterback Mike White, a restricted free agent, at his original-round level — fifth — of $2.54 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the deal.

The person also said New York agreed to terms on one-year deals to re-sign defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and offensive lineman Dan Feeney.

The Jets also tendered a one-year contract worth $2.43 million to kicker Eddy Pineiro, a restricted free agent, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The 37-year-old Flacco began last season with Philadelphia after spending 2020 with New York, but was re-acquired by the Jets for a conditional sixth-round draft pick when Wilson injured a knee. Flacco ended up playing in two games last season, including one start during which he threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss to Miami in Week 11.

Flacco provides the Jets with an experienced veteran backup for Wilson, something they didn't have entering last season. The 2013 Super Bowl MVP with Baltimore has passed for 41,269 yards and 227 touchdowns with 144 interceptions in 14 NFL seasons. Flacco spent his first 11 years with the Ravens, and played one season in Denver before his first stint with New York in 2020.

White made headlines when he stepped in for the injured Wilson in Week 8 and threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, a comeback victory over Cincinnati. White also caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score, and had his jersey and a game-used ball sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, after his 37 completions set an NFL record for the most in a player's first start.

White finished with three starts and passed for 953 yards and five TDs with eight interceptions.

Shepherd was a third-round draft pick in 2018 and remains the second-longest tenured player on the Jets' roster behind only long snapper Thomas Hennessy. Shepherd has 4 1/2 career sacks in 56 games and gives New York depth on the D-line after it lost Folorunso Fatukasi to Jacksonville this week.

Feeney, a backup who can play guard and center, is back with the Jets for a second season after spending his first four with the Chargers.

Pineiro was a stabilizing force for New York at kicker late last season, going 8 for 8 on field goal attempts and 9 of 10 on extra points after being signed by the Jets in December.

The Jets have been busy at the start of free agency, re-signing All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios, running back Tevin Coleman and safety Lamarcus Joyner, among others. They have also agreed to terms with guard Laken Tomlinson, tight end C.J. Uzomah, cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former First-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Lotulelei was set to cost the Bills a $7.7 million cap hit through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old DT logged a career-low 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games and eight starts this past season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Jl Sports#Twitter#The Associated Press
Erie Times News

Erie comes to life with the arrival of spring

Now that spring is here, you can almost feel the region preparing for warmer weather and the good times ahead. Sean Candela is advertising for workers in anticipation of the opening of Sara’s Restaurant at the entrance to Presque Isle, which is a sure sign that summer can’t be too far off. ...
ERIE, PA
The Spun

Packers Are Reportedly Bringing Veteran Tight End Back

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly bringing back Robert Tonyan. The veteran tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the team even though he won’t be available for some games. He’s recovering from a torn ACL which should see him miss the first half of the season,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
News 12

News 12

59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy