Gulf Coast Humane Society distributes pet food to struggling families

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Everything is expensive and families across Southwest Florida are struggling. But, we don’t want your pets to suffer family budget cuts.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society Pet Food 4 Furever Families team was at its monthly visit to the V.A. Hospital in Cape Coral for its Community Cooperative mobile food pantry Wednesday.

More than 140 veterans and their families were helped with food provided by Community Cooperative and pet food by GCHS. Volunteers handed out nearly 400 pounds of pet food in two hours.

If you need food for your pet, help is out there. There are several sites around Lee County where you can pick up food. You can also drop off donations to help families care for their pets. We’ve put a link under get more.

You can even go to Amazon and look up the GCHS wish list and ship it directly to the shelter with one click.