We start today’s deals with Apple’s AirPods Pro that, are currently receiving a 24 percent discount that translates to $59 savings, so that you can purchase a new pair of AirPods Pro for $190. These wireless earphones feature active noise cancelation to keep everything around you silent to enjoy your favorite tunes or your favorite shows and movies. Further, you also receive Apple’s Transparency Mode to help you stay aware of everything that may be happening around you. Spatial Audio is another great addition that will help you enjoy a better experience. You also get more than 24 hours of total listening time thanks to its MagSafe charging case and other great features.

