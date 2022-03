Going to an Irish pub for a St. Patrick's Day celebration is almost like going to see an old friend. And you don't have to be a drinker to enjoy it, either. The pubs will fill to overflowing from New Paltz to Indian Lake to Canandaigua and to Buffalo when the world shines green on St. Patrick's Day. The food will be good and plentiful at these pubs, the beers and Irish whiskeys will flow steadily, and the music will be stomping and lively. So what is not to like? Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, and these 21 Irish pubs are among the best you can find.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO