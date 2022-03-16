ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Report: Trump won’t rule out Greitens Senate endorsement

By Gregg Palermo
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS–For months, candidates and political observers in Missouri have wondered about the role former President Donald Trump could play in the crowded primary for the U.S. Senate race. Would he endorse anyone? Could he endorse multiple candidates?

In an interview with The Washington Examiner published Wednesday, Trump said he does plan to endorse in Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, and added that former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is still a candidate he could support in the race.

Endorsing Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid criminal and ethical investigations, has been a fear of national Republican figures who worry that Greitens would be a weak general election candidate at a time when the GOP is trying to take control back of both chambers in Washington.

Greitens has spent significant time and effort cultivating support among Trump allies, starting with his national campaign co-chair Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiance of Trump’s son Donald, Jr. Trump’s PAC released a statement recently supporting a Greitens op-ed about choosing a new Republican Senate leader instead of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Greitens has reportedly been a fixture at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, but he isn’t the only candidate in the race to do that. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, also a candidate in the Senate primary, held a fundraiser at the property recently.

A Trump endorsement of Greitens would also bring him in conflict with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who is backing U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

The interview with the Washington Examiner also reveals that a Trump endorsement can go away. He’s reportedly considering if he should pull his support for U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama U.S. Senate race to back another candidate.

