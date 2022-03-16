Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is everything you could want for a true Saint Paddy’s Day treat and more. The drunken leprechaun is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Order one today!

Cocktail of the Week: Drunken Leprechaun

1 3/4 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Blue Curacao

Orange juice

Cherries and orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the alcohol and pour into a rocks glass filled with ice, then top with orange juice. Garnish with cherries and an orange slice. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.