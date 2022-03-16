ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Drunken Leprechaun

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
This week’s featured cocktail is everything you could want for a true Saint Paddy’s Day treat and more. The drunken leprechaun is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club that was created by Penny Borchardt. Order one today!

  • 1 3/4 oz. Vodka
  • 1 oz. Blue Curacao
  • Orange juice
  • Cherries and orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the alcohol and pour into a rocks glass filled with ice, then top with orange juice. Garnish with cherries and an orange slice. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

WausauPilot

Spirits 101: Building a traditional cocktail (recipe included)

Spirits 101 is a weekly feature from Wausau Pilot & Review and Timekeeper Distillery. Each Friday afternoon, Dan Weber joins us for a journey through spirits and cocktails, and a deeper dive into the craft industry as a whole. If you have questions or ideas for future topics, be sure to leave them in the comments below the YouTube video. Watch the video and read Dan’s explanation for a better understanding of the craft spirits you enjoy. Cheers!
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

