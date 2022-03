The tasty food is just one part of a fun, historical weekend in Orrington at the 19th Century Curran Village. One thing I've learned about the people of Orrington is they know how to have fun. From an endless yard sale in the summer to skating on Fields Pond in winter, there's always something going on. Now that it's March, the folks at the 19th Century Curran Village have decided to celebrate both the Irish traditions of St. Patrick's Day and the traditional Maine maple events, combined as one.

