John Cleese responds to claim his mic was taken away after slavery joke

By Matthew Neale
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cleese has responded to yesterday’s (March 15) reports that he had his microphone taken away at an onstage event after making a controversial joke about slavery. The comedian and actor was attending a John Cleese In Conversation event at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 11 alongside comedians including Duclé...

www.nme.com

The Hollywood Reporter

John Cleese Had Thoughts on Slavery at SXSW and It Was Super Cringey

It took about an hour for John Cleese to say something that turned a panel into cringey awkwardness. The British comedy icon was joined by fellow comics Jim Gaffigan, Dulcé Sloan and Ricky Velez for a 90-minute event titled “John Cleese in Conversation.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Shouting Down Midnight': Film Review | SXSW 2022'Spin Me Round': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto Hit the Red Carpet for 'WeCrashed' Premiere The Friday night session was helping kick off the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, marking the first time in two years the popular conference was held in...
TheDailyBeast

John Cleese Insists Upon Reparations for the British at SXSW

Actor and comedian John Cleese decided to upend the first in-person South by Southwest conference in two years by claiming British people deserve reparations for being colonized by Italy and France, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The conversation started with a joke about colonization by Black comedian Dulcé Sloan, to which Cleese, 82, earnestly insisted that the British were also slaves. As the panel, moderated by Portlandia executive producer Dan Pasternack, continued, Cleese began insisting that the British were owed their dues for “being oppressed”—despite the British Empire’s history of colonization. “I want reparations from Italy,” Cleese said. “… and then the Normans came over in 1066 … they were horrible people from France and they came and colonized us for 30 years—we need reparations there too, I’m afraid.” The bit ended after Cleese’s microphone was temporarily cut, after which he said he didn’t mind saying what was on his mind because he would be dead soon and didn’t mind global warming getting rid of the cold: “I don’t want to be cold ever again.” “Where you’re going you won’t be!” Pasternack said.
