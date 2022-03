Nick Foligno will have something extra on his sweater when the Boston Bruins play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Foligno, who'll become the 364th player in NHL history to appear in 1,000 regular season games, will have an 'A' on his jersey for the game as an alternate captain for B's as they go for their 10th win in their last 12 games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO