Hershey, PA

Hersheypark Going Cashless

 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) – Another popular amusement park for Pittsburghers is going cashless.

Hersheypark announced visitors will have to use their debit or credit cards at the park when it opens for the season. Apple, Samsung and Google pay will also be accepted as well as gift cards.

Those who don’t have cards can convert cash into cash-to-card kiosks, the park says.

Hersheypark opens on April 2. According to the park’s hours, it’ll be open only on weekends until the end of May.

Last month, Cedar Point announced it’ll also be doing away with cash.

