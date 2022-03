Going against the grain of recent hair color trends like copper red and gingerbread brown, Gigi Hadid has dyed her sleek, flowing long hair icy white-blonde. For a model like Hadid, being on the go and changing hair colors and styles may be nothing new. However, becoming a stark platinum blonde like this is no easy feat, even if you were naturally born with light-colored locks. Root touch-ups, deep conditioning and hair masks will be vital in maintaining the health of bleached and dyed hair. If anything, Hadid may soon go back to her darker roots to recover from this extremely light lift.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO