AAA brings back service to keep impaired drivers off road for St. Patrick's Day weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Automobile Association would like you to have a happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day and that is why they will be activating their free ‘Tow to Go’ program for the occasion. AAA said ‘Tow to Go’ will be active from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17th through 6 a.m. Monday, March 21st. An AAA-affiliated tow truck will transport the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan. “Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.” If you need a ride and a tow, you can call AAA at (855) 286-9246.

