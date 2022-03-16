ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA brings back service to keep impaired drivers off road for St. Patrick's Day weekend

By Kai Davis
WEAR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAR) -- The American Automobile Association is helping keep impaired drivers off the road this St. Patrick's Day weekend. Starting...

weartv.com

Related
WDAM-TV

Staying safe on the road this St. Patrick’s Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the American Addiction Center, St. Patrick’s Day has the second-highest alcohol consumption rate among popular holidays, only trailing New Year’s Eve. St. Patrick’s Day weekend is just a few days away and traffic is supposed to be higher than normal.
SAINT PATRICK'S DAY
KCCI.com

AAA offering free rides to keep drunk drivers off the road

AAA wants to make sure drunk drivers stay off the road after celebrating St. Patrick's Day. The group is offering its Tow to Go program. From now through 6 a.m. Friday morning if you call AAA they will take you and your vehicle home for free!. Call AAA at 855-286-9246.
TRAFFIC
News 4 Buffalo

NYS increasing impaired driving patrols for St. Patrick’s Day holiday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Law enforcement agencies across New York state will be targeting impaired drivers from March 16 through March 20. According to the state, the safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes and save lives over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged residents to enjoy the holiday in […]
POLITICS
CBS Miami

AAA To Activate Free ‘Tow To Go’ Program For St. Patrick’s Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The American Automobile Association would like you to have a happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day and that is why they will be activating their free ‘Tow to Go’ program for the occasion. AAA said ‘Tow to Go’ will be active from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17th through 6 a.m. Monday, March 21st. An AAA-affiliated tow truck will transport the impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan. “Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.” If you need a ride and a tow, you can call AAA at (855) 286-9246.
MIAMI, FL

