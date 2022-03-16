Indiana moves on to Round of 64 in NCAA Tournament

DAYTON, Oh. (WEHT) – You would have though from how much cream and crimson was in the stands at the University of Dayton Arena, that Tuesday was a home game for the Indiana Hoosiers. The crowd was electric, but their energy didn’t quite transfer onto either team as much in the first half. It was fast paced, but neither the Hoosiers or the Cowboys could get their shots to fall. Four minutes in and only three baskets had been made – total.

With a three pointer by Xavier Johnson followed by a Race Thompson slam dunk within a minute, fans thought that would spark a Hoosier run. But Wyoming was able to stay on their heels.

Jordan Geronimo picked up the pace with a decisive slam midway through the first to give the Hoosiers a little more pep in their step. At the half, Trayce Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 14 points and Indiana was able to hold the Cowboys’ big man Graham Ike to just 3 points. The Hoosiers led 30 to 25 at intermission.

In the second half, Geronimo made the night memorable for the Hoosiers. He had a few timely putback dunks, he grabbed the ball right out of a Wyoming player’s hands and drained a three right after to give the Hoosiers their largest lead of the night at eight points.

Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado combined for 38 of the Cowboys’ 58 points, but the team’s 19 turnovers helped IU stay in control and keep the lead. Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 29 points and he put up 9 rebounds. Geronimo finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Indiana defeated Wyoming with the 66 to 58 final and they will take on Saint Mary’s in Portland on Thursday night at 6:20 CT.

