Ashford scored six runs in the top of the first inning en route to defeating Providence Christian 13-9 on Monday in high school softball. For Ashford, Trinity McCree homered twice and drove in four runs, Katelynn Money had three hits and an RBI, Carsyn McArdle had three hits and two RBIs, Amiyah Lewis had two hits, one a double, and two RBIs and Ashtyn Sanders drove in two runs with a triple. Savannah Money also had two hits.

ASHFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO