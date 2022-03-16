ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith repainting downtown crosswalks

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith announced on March 15 it is making improvements to downtown crosswalks along Garrison Avenue.

According to a Facebook post from the city, crews will be repainting intersections from North 2nd Street to North 14th Street and will require lane closures.

The city expects the project will last through March 31.

One lane will still be open, so the city advises people to drive carefully around workers and pedestrians.

Washington County moves forward with ARP funds for jail expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Quorum Court voted to move about $335,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward an expansion of the jail and juvenile justice center. The funds will go toward the architecture and design of the expansion. The idea to use ARPA funds for a bigger jail doesn’t have unanimous support […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
NWA housing shortage made worse by material supply chain issues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s a high demand for places to live in Northwest Arkansas and local contractors are saying building materials are hard to come by. Also, the prices for lumber, steel and concrete are changing daily. The supply chain issues caused largely by the pandemic, and made worse by the war in Ukraine are […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
