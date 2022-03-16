Fort Smith repainting downtown crosswalks

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith announced on March 15 it is making improvements to downtown crosswalks along Garrison Avenue.

According to a Facebook post from the city, crews will be repainting intersections from North 2nd Street to North 14th Street and will require lane closures.

The city expects the project will last through March 31.

One lane will still be open, so the city advises people to drive carefully around workers and pedestrians.

