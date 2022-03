The Kansas-headquartered theater giant has bought 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation and its 71,000 acre Nevada mine for $27.9 million. Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott invested an equal amount in the mining firm. Per AMC's statement, the mine boasts "some 15 million ounces of gold deposits and some 600 million ounces of silver deposits," and it is one of North America's largest development sites.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO