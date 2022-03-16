ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

County mistakenly sends jury summonses for dates in the past

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania county were left scratching their heads when they received jury duty summonses in the mail that ordered them to appear in court on dates up to 10 years in the past.

York County residents reported receiving summonses in the mail recently ordering them to appear in court on dates as far in the past as 2012.

The county posted an explanation for the time-traveling jury summonses on its website.

"If you recently received a juror summons for any week prior to March 1, 2022, you do not need to respond or report for service. There was an error, and summonses going back as far as 2012 were reprinted and mailed," the website stated.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Beware of jury duty scam reported in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports regarding a jury duty scam currently in the Raleigh County area. This scam is one of many that is becoming common nationwide. This scam usually involves someone calling, identifying themselves as a local deputy sheriff, and demanding payment as a fine for […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Victoria Advocate

Lavaca County jury duty canceled for March 23

Lavaca County residents called for jury duty for Lavaca County Court at 10 a.m. March 23 with Judge Mark Myers at the Lavaca County Court Annex do not need to appear. The jury trial has been canceled. For more information, contact the office of the Lavaca County Clerk Elizabeth A....
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Summons
Morgan County Citizen

Former Morgan County fugitive indicted by criminal grand jury

A man charged with fleeing police officers, crashing a vehicle and leaving an infant dangling upside down in the backseat before running on foot was criminally indicted Monday, March 8, by a Morgan County Grand Jury. Chadwick Taylor Armistead, 26, Madison, was indicted on one count serious injury by vehicle,...
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
Four States Home Page

Delaware County rape trial goes to the jury on Thursday

JAY, Okla. –  A Delaware County rape victim tearfully testified on Wednesday the fighting between her and the suspected rapist escalated after he smashed her father’s cremated ashes onto the rocks in Flint Creek. “We were arguing before,” the victim testified.  “But it started a bigger argument.” Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord is charged in Delaware […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Boulder County grand jury indicts businessman on securities fraud charges

A Boulder County grand jury has indicted a Front Range businessman on securities fraud. Reid Phillips, 36, was indicted on seven counts of making untrue statements on securities and one count of securities fraud. According to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury found that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
UPI News

Police rescue deer trapped in Indiana resident's pool

March 18 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers in Indiana came to the rescue of a deer that fell into an empty backyard pool and couldn't find its way back out. The South Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded alongside animal control personnel on Thursday when a deer was found stranded in a South Bend resident's backyard pool.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Oregon man indicted over state’s biggest ever ‘ghost gun’ bust

An Oregon man has been indicted by a grand jury over what police say is the state’s biggest ever “ghost gun” bust.Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, is also accused of distributing fake oxycodone pills that were found to contain fentanyl.Authorities say they discovered dozens of homemade firearm components and partly assembled guns at the suspect’s home in Salem, Oregon, last month.Officers also found two loaded pistols, three assembled ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines and firearm manufacturing equipment.Harnden cannot legally possess a firearm as he is a convicted felon, according to US Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE-TV

Original jury chairs returned to Allen County courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A set of original jury chairs have been returned to the Allen County courthouse. The Allen County commissioners and the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust on Tuesday announced that 12 original jury chairs were returned to the courthouse by John Fabini of Fabini’s Auto Trim Company.
FORT WAYNE, IN
UPI News

Kentucky judge says Kim Davis violated same-sex couples' rights

March 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky federal judge has ruled that Kim Davis violated two same-sex couples' constitutional rights when she served as a Rowan County clerk years ago. Davis violated their rights by failing to abide by the law shortly after the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court ruling granted same-sex couples the right to marry across the country, U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning of the Eastern District of Kentucky ruled on Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

South Carolina can now execute inmates via firing squad

March 19 (UPI) -- South Carolina is now able to execute inmates on death row via firing squad, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced on Friday. A death chamber at the state's Capital Punishment Facility has been renovated to accommodate a firing squad should the inmate select that means of execution, according to a news release.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
315K+
Followers
52K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy