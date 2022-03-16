ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bubble Tea Coming To Lexington Market, Southern Food Vendor Remains

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 13 hours ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bubble tea lovers in Baltimore will have a new spot to sip the in-demand Vietnamese drink, conveniently located at the newly renovated Lexington Market.

Baltimore-based developer Seawall on Wednesday announced Kokee Tea, a family-owned business with a current location at the Annapolis Mall, is the latest new vendor at Lexington Market. The business is run by father and son James and David Park

“It’s all family running Kokee Tea; in the new Lexington Market, we’re excited for new customers to try bubble tea at our second location,” said co-owner James Park.

Park previously operated Bargain Outlet at Lexington Market. After 15 years, the tobacco shop will not continue in the new Market.

The developer also announced Hominy Kitchen, a southern food vendor, will keep its spot at the market. Hominy Kitchen joined the market in March 2021 and is run by husband-wife duo Deshaun and Najla Scott.

“Our food is made from scratch every day – it’s the comforting Southern classics that folks always come back for, ” said co-owner Deshaun Scott. “Lexington Market is very symbolic for me; my grandfather used to bring me here before Orioles games and I now feel like I’m part of the Market’s future.”

Known as the longest continuously operating public market in the United States, the 240-year-old Lexington Market is undergoing a $40 million redevelopment and renovation by Baltimore-based developer Seawall.

The transformation calls for a new 61,000-square-foot market building to be constructed on the existing south parking lot and the demolition of the arcade building.

Once the project is complete, an open space will become a pedestrian plaza on Lexington Street. The market has remained open during construction, which started in February 2020.

Documenting History: Local Institution Chronicles Maryland’s Pandemic Experience

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was two years ago Friday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, setting off an unprecedented time defined by a global crisis now entering its third year. In Baltimore City, some of us snapped a photo, others pressed record, preserving a moment in time, a moment in Maryland’s history. These memories are what the Maryland Center for History and Culture have been collecting for years, since they opened in 1844. The museum and library are now a home for each item and every story. “Everything is really a part of history, even things that may seem small and personal,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
