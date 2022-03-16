Bubble Tea Coming To Lexington Market, Southern Food Vendor Remains

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bubble tea lovers in Baltimore will have a new spot to sip the in-demand Vietnamese drink, conveniently located at the newly renovated Lexington Market.

Baltimore-based developer Seawall on Wednesday announced Kokee Tea, a family-owned business with a current location at the Annapolis Mall, is the latest new vendor at Lexington Market. The business is run by father and son James and David Park

“It’s all family running Kokee Tea; in the new Lexington Market, we’re excited for new customers to try bubble tea at our second location,” said co-owner James Park.

Park previously operated Bargain Outlet at Lexington Market. After 15 years, the tobacco shop will not continue in the new Market.

The developer also announced Hominy Kitchen, a southern food vendor, will keep its spot at the market. Hominy Kitchen joined the market in March 2021 and is run by husband-wife duo Deshaun and Najla Scott.

“Our food is made from scratch every day – it’s the comforting Southern classics that folks always come back for, ” said co-owner Deshaun Scott. “Lexington Market is very symbolic for me; my grandfather used to bring me here before Orioles games and I now feel like I’m part of the Market’s future.”

Known as the longest continuously operating public market in the United States, the 240-year-old Lexington Market is undergoing a $40 million redevelopment and renovation by Baltimore-based developer Seawall.

The transformation calls for a new 61,000-square-foot market building to be constructed on the existing south parking lot and the demolition of the arcade building.

Once the project is complete, an open space will become a pedestrian plaza on Lexington Street. The market has remained open during construction, which started in February 2020.