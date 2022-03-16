ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

The Decomposition of Cuba's Communist Regime

By Zach Weissmueller
 4 days ago
A massive protest movement broke out in Cuba on July 11, 2021. Food, medicine, and electricity shortages exacerbated by the COVID pandemic were pushing an already desperate, oppressed, and impoverished nation to the brink of rebellion. Demonstrators used the internet—which has only been legally available in the country since...

Comments / 66

LET'S_GO_BRANDON!!!
3d ago

But no cry from the liberal left to bring these poor people to America I wonder why that is?? All that's right because they're guaranteed to vote against the democrats and their socialist agenda, that's why they don't want them

Reply(7)
16
Dane Daniels
4d ago

Crazy Bernie, Lizzie, and the Squad should go live in Cuba for a few years.

Reply(4)
34
William Schreiter
3d ago

communism is only popular with people who dont live under it

Reply(1)
20
