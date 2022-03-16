ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Guess? Stock Following Q4 Earnings

By Norman Chu
 4 days ago

Shares of Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) gained slightly in Wednesday’s after hours session following the release of the company’s Q4 earnings. The company also announced a $175 million accelerated share...

