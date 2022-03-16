Black Lives Matter group to host peace march on anniversary of Oceanfront shootings

Black Lives Matter 757 leader, Aubrey JaPharii Jones, speaks during a protest last July in Hampton. Mike Caudill / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Hampton Roads Black Lives Matter group plans to host a peace march next weekend on the one-year anniversary of a night of violence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left two dead.

BLM 757′s march, which will serve to memorialize anyone who died prematurely as a result of violence, is set for 7:57 p.m. March 26 at the Oceanfront boardwalk.

“This is a day of remembrance for all,” said Aubrey JaPharii Jones, president of BLM 757. “We believe not just gun violence, but community violence as a whole is a problem. We want to give people time and space to grieve.”

Those in attendance are encouraged to bring candles and wear T-shirts or lanyards honoring loved ones. Attendees are asked not to bring balloons.

“We want to people come out and share stories of their loved ones and connect with people who have similar stories and form bonds to further help them cope with their grief,” Jones said.

Jones encourages elected officials, clergy and mental health professionals to attend the march, and suggested they could pass out brochures or materials advertising resources available in the community.

Two people were shot and killed and eight others were injured during a chaotic night of violence last March 26 at the Oceanfront.

One of those killed was DeShayla Harris, 28, an innocent bystander. Police have not arrested anyone in her killing.

BLM757 announced the march a day after the Virginia Beach City Council rejected a proposal to create a permanent memorial plaque for Harris.

“This has been a rough year for the Harris family,” Jones said, who has worked closely with Harris’ family in the year following her death. “They have had the standard highs and lows experienced during grief, but to still not have answers a year later — it has been rough. They had to experience their first holidays without her, their first birthdays without her.”

The other person killed that night was Donovon Lynch, who was shot by a police officer responding after an initial report of gunfire sent people scattering. Prosecutors announced in November they would not bring charges against Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons for Lynch’s shooting.

Jones said there was no better time to hold the remembrance peace march than the anniversary of the Oceanfront tragedy, and he hopes it will help Hampton Roads communities to move forward.

“The community never got a chance to heal from this,” Jones said. “We want to show the world that Virginia Beach is a great community that is unified — still healing, because grief is an extensive process, but unified.”

