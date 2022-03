Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hot tools, harsh dyes, and damaging styles can all lead to dry, brittle hair. And once the damage is done, it's a pain to try and revive weak strands that have been through the styling ringer. While the obvious solution is ditching heat tools and harsh dyes, no one can blame you for loving a good blow out or summertime highlight. That's why so many products exist that claim to repair damage in a flash — but very few live up to the hype.

HAIR CARE ・ 24 DAYS AGO