Former Nebraska DT Collins re-signs with Texans

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
The Rams bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday, signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. That has many fans wondering what this signing means for Odell Beckham Jr. and his future in Los Angeles. Judging by Beckham’s recent tweet, it seems like he’ll enter the 2022 season with an awful...
On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
VETERAN NFL and ESPN reporter John Clayton, who appeared in a famed SportsCenter commercial, has passed away at 67. Clayton's close friend Jeff Muzzy announced the news on Twitter on March 18, 2022, in an emotional statement. It read: "I'm posting a notice of personal friend and hall of fame...
It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
The Commanders needed a quarterback and believe they’ve found one for the long haul with Carson Wentz. But after Washington agreed to acquire Wentz, the quarterback was criticized on the way out of Indianapolis in much the same way he was on the way out of Philadelphia. Zak Keefer...
The day before Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, someone paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be the final touchdown pass of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career. Obviously, the value of that ball fell off a cliff once the NFL world found out that...
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young will not return to Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament game against Villanova. Young, who has suffered multiple concussions over the past year, suffered a blow to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. CBS’s cameras made sure to...
Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
The Chiefs are bringing back another piece of their defensive front. As his agency announced (on Twitter), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is re-signing in Kansas City. [RELATED: DE Clark Staying In KC On Reworked Contract]. Nnadi, who will be 26 by the beginning of next season, was a third round...
The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
