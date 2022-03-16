ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies by suicide during 12-hour talks with negotiators

By Sam Campbell
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died by suicide Wednesday morning after he barricaded himself in an apartment and spent almost 12 hours talking with authorities and crisis negotiators in Hillsboro.

In a press release sent Wednesday afternoon, the Hillsboro Police Department said officers received a call about a person with suicidal intent at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police said the man went in an apartment at 2055 SE 44th Avenue where he knew two of the people inside.

HPD said the man then got a gun and said he wanted to kill himself, and the two people inside the apartment left. They were unharmed, police said, and the man was then alone in the home.

Crisis negotiators were called in and talks between the man and authorities lasted all night.

Around 1:45 a.m., police told KOIN 6 News the man was still in the apartment but that they were hopeful negotiations were nearing a peaceful end. In the release sent Wednesday afternoon, police said he died by suicide just before 8 a.m.

HPD did not immediately identify the man or give details about what started the incident until the mid-day Wednesday release.

KOIN 6 News has chosen to withhold the man’s identity.

Editor’s note: This story is on the topic of suicide and mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations or a mental health crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can offer resources and support at 1.800.273.Talk (8255)

American Patriot
3d ago

Sad, very sad. I pray that somehow the Lord had mercy and this person is at peace right now.

