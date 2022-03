Last week, Arcade Fire began to cryptically announce a comeback via mysterious web ads and postcards sent to fans. They followed that up with the announcement of a new single, “The Lightning I, II,” which they debuted live at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre this week. Now, the studio version and music video of “The Lightning I,II” is here, and Arcade Fire have announced a brand-new album, WE, scheduled for release in May. WE follows up Arcade Fire’s 2017’s album Everything Now.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO