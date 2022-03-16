Butterfly mosaic debuts at Edwardsville Public Library patio

Local artist Jennifer Buchheit poses with her butterfly mosaic, which was recently installed on the new patio at Edwardsville Public Library. It is made from approximately 2,000 colored pencils. (For The Intelligencer)

A brand-new work of art has taken flight and landed in the new patio at the Edwardsville Public Library.

A butterfly mosaic, made by local artist Jennifer Buchheit, was installed on the patio on March 13. It is made from approximately 2,000 colored pencils.

“Jennifer is an incredible artist, and we are blown away by her ability to create something so beautiful for our new patio space,” said Megan Prueter, Head Librarian of Youth Services. “This artwork will inspire our little patrons for years to come. We are thrilled to be the home of this amazing butterfly.”

For Library Director Jill Schardt, the butterfly mosaic is a perfect new addition for the library, which recently completed its “EPL – The Next Chapter” remodeling project and will be holding an open house on Sunday, March 27.

“The entire remodeling project has been exciting, but we have been especially thrilled that our patio will now become usable space,” Schardt said. “We wanted a beautiful outdoor piece that both kids and adults would enjoy but weren’t sure how to find the right one. Megan Prueter mentioned that Jennifer Buchheit is a patron of ours and makes beautiful artwork.

“As soon as we saw the examples of her work on her social media accounts, we knew we needed to convince her to create something for our space. Fortunately, she was excited and receptive to the idea. We asked patrons for donations of new and used colored pencils for the butterfly, so it really was a community project.”

The butterfly mosaic was funded through a donation from Edwardsville Library Friends.

“The Edwardsville Library Friends are incredibly generous, and through their fundraising efforts we are able to purchase fun additions like this piece and the new aquarium in the youth library,” Schardt said.

Buchheit, meanwhile, hooked up with Edwardsville Public Library thanks to a work of art made by her mother.

“My mom, who is a schoolteacher, made a large mosaic of the same butterfly from ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ (children’s picture book) many years ago and she made it out of old bottle caps,” Buchheit said.

“It’s in my backyard now and about a year ago, I posted a picture of it on my Instagram page. One of the librarians (Prueter) saw it and at the time, they were in the process of adding the new patio for the library, and she asked if I could do something like that.”

Buchheit loved the idea of doing a project for the library, but the biggest question was what material to use for the mosaic.

“I didn’t have time to collect caps and when my mom did her mosaic, her entire school was collecting bottle caps for her,” Buchheit said. “I was trying to think of another common material that was colorful and I decided on colored pencils.

“They put out a box at the library and asked people to donate colored pencils and we collected about 1,000 of them. I reached out to an art supply company called ArtSkills, and they also donated about 1,000 colored pencils.”

It took about a month for Buchheit, who is a stay-at-home mom, to put the mosaic together.

“After the kids were in bed, I would go to the basement and work on it for about one hour each night,” Buchheit said.

For Buchheit, there is a sense of satisfaction in seeing the finished mosaic at the library.

“I have a 4-year-old daughter, Rose, and an 8-month-old daughter, Mae, and my 4-year-old just loves the library,” Buchheit said.

“It feels special to be able to contribute something to the library because we used to go there for story time when Rose was 2 and they had to stop doing story time when the pandemic hit. Our group continued doing story time every week and we would meet at the park, but it’s nice to be able to go back to the library.”

Buchheit, who has her own Instagram page, Studio Rosie ( https://instagram.com/studio_rosie/ ), has emerged as a talented artist in the past few years.

She doesn’t have any formal art training or background, but her relationship with her older daughter opened a door to the art world.

“I was previously a pharmacist and I have a doctorate in pharmacy from SIUE, but when I had my daughter Rose was born, I became a stay-at-home mom,” said Buchheit, who grew up in Lebanon, Illinois, and now lives in Edwardsville with her daughters and her husband, Chris Buchheit, who is a pharmacist. “In my free time, I was the music director for Stray Dog Theatre in St. Louis, and I played piano for them, but when the pandemic started, theater was not a thing anymore.

“My daughter and I were getting out every day and doing things and then all of that stopped. I started coming up with things for her to do every day, but it also gave me a creative outlet. After a few months, I started the Instagram page to show what we had been up to during the pandemic. I feel like I’ve always been kind of crafty and my mom is very good at this stuff, but I’ve never thought of myself as an artist before.”

The butterfly mosaic has been Buchheit’s biggest project to date, but she’s looking forward to doing something similar.

“I would definitely be open to doing more of these projects and I had a lot of fun with this one,” Buchheit said. “I have a lot of colored pencils left over, so I hope to be able to use them.”