FCC awards $30M in telehealth funds to 16 providers

By Katie Adams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission on March 16 selected the fourth and final set of projects for its Connected Care Pilot Program, awarding nearly $30 million to 16 providers. The program was introduced by the FCC in...

