ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Deteriorating road prompts closure in Meridian Twp.

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aPj7_0ehEIvMl00

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Drivers who frequent E. Lake Dr. will need to find a new road to use for the time being.

Meridian Township took to Facebook to announce that the deteriorating conditions of the road have made the Ingham County Road Department close parts of the roadway.

The road will be closed from Carlton Street east and north, all the way to the Transfer Station at 5967 E. Lake Dr.

Meridian Township is unsure of when the road will be opened back up at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Road closure extended on the Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A temporary road closure on the Outer Banks has been extended until next Friday. The town of Kill Devil Hills says the road closure on West Third Street from its intersection with US 158 to the Dare Centre entrance will be extended through Friday, March 25.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
ValleyCentral

Heavy smoke prompts road closures in Starr County

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Starr County have prompted road closures as a brushfire causes heave smoke in the area. Starr County Sheriff Fuentes said both east and west lanes on US 83 were closed due to the heavy smoke. Fuentes also advised the fire is spreading east towards Hidalgo County. Officials are […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
Killeen Daily Herald

Lane closure for Killeen road planned

The Killeen Department of Public Works will be closing the northbound lane of North Gray Street from Anderson Avenue to Austin Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting. The closures are for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area. The contractor...
KILLEEN, TX
Fremont Tribune

City of Fremont announces road closure

The City of Fremont announced Monday that Downing Street from Old Highway 8 to Old Highway 275 will be closed for water main installation. Traffic will be rerouted to Hills Road. This closure will be in effect through Tuesday, March 22. Fremont. Traffic. Road Closure. Reporter/news assistant. I'm a native...
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Notes Road Closure for Thursday

The City of Sedalia will close North Heard Avenue between East Boonville Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m. until noon on Thursday, March 10. The City will be using heavy equipment in the area and determined the safest alternative is to close the street during this period to allow for the work to be completed timely.
SEDALIA, MO
Republic

Meridian Reynolds: North Vernon road, utility construction project begins

The City of North Vernon has started the long-awaited Walnut Street road construction project. Construction workers began on tree removal last week. Business development manager for HWC Engineering, Tim Hunt, said: “Dave O’Mara Contracting Inc., is working to finalize the project construction schedule that will guide all the field activities for the next 18 months. The start of the Walnut Street (project) is critical and will require several tie-ins to existing storm and sanitary manholes to ensure continuous service for residence and property owners.”
NORTH VERNON, IN
WSET

Tree removal prompting 4- to 6-week Roanoke Co. road closure

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Utility work is causing a road closure over the next few weeks beginning Monday in Roanoke County. Penn Forest Boulevard will be closed to remove trees and improve drainage. The closure will be in effect on weekdays for the next four to six weeks.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WHIZ

Pinkerton Road closure

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. Pinkerton Road will be closed between Foxfire Dr and Coopermill Rd on Tuesday, March 22, from 8:30am – 3:00pm. The closure will occur at the intersection of Thompson Run Rd where construction...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WIS-TV

LIST: Road closures and detours for Lexington Shamrock Parade

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is reminding the public that there will be several road closures in downtown Lexington on Saturday for the Shamrock Parade. Road closures and detours will begin at 12:30 p.m. with West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street, along with...
LEXINGTON, SC
K2 Radio

‘Stay In’ — Road Conditions Rapidly Deteriorating In Casper Area

First responders have worked multiple accidents in the Casper Area as road conditions worsen by the minute Tuesday evening. The Natrona County Fire District reported there have been multiple slide-offs and accidents in the area as residents make their commute home. Meanwhile, Casper Fire-EMS Captain McJunkin took to social media...
CASPER, WY
Lancaster Online

Brecknock Twp. bridge rehab on Red Run Road begins this week

Crews started a bridge rehabilitation project Monday at Red Run Road in Brecknock Township that is expected to continue to Aug. 4, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. As part of the project near the intersection with Muddy Creek Road, the bridge over Little Muddy Creek is closed and...
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WLNS

WLNS

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy