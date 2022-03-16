Deteriorating road prompts closure in Meridian Twp.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Drivers who frequent E. Lake Dr. will need to find a new road to use for the time being.

Meridian Township took to Facebook to announce that the deteriorating conditions of the road have made the Ingham County Road Department close parts of the roadway.

The road will be closed from Carlton Street east and north, all the way to the Transfer Station at 5967 E. Lake Dr.

Meridian Township is unsure of when the road will be opened back up at this time.

