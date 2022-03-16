ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton County, TX

Inflation driving up ag costs locally

By WILLIAM HEDSTROM news@journal-spectator.com
Wharton Journal Spectator
 4 days ago

Despite wintry weather, chilling costs are a more direct worry for Wharton County farmers. Central to the cost increases are fertilizer and fuel. “Fertilizer prices are extremely high, $1,000 - $1,600 a ton for potash. This is the highest I’ve seen fertilizer prices in my life. So much of the potash...

Washington Examiner

War, strikes, and supply disruptions drive up food costs

Between Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s energy policies, it’s no wonder gas prices are reaching record highs. Little noticed, however, is how increasing fuel costs will affect farming in America. Larry Miller , like many farmers, is concerned about the rising cost of fuel. "It really gets scary to see that, that kind of a cost going into these fuel tanks."
AGRICULTURE
WPMI

Local farmers faced with costly fertilizer

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Before the Ukraine conflict, farmers across the world were struggling to buy enough fertilizers. Some of which more than doubled in price last year. Russia, which accounts for about two-thirds of the world’s ammonium nitrate production, has halted exports until April, and now local farmers are faced with making some difficult choices.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Forbes

Cost Push Inflation: Labor Or Energy Or Something Else?

Inflation is a tax, pure and simple. Who pays the tax is determined by how much consumers (and businesses) spend and on what. The prices of what we buy do not all rise together, proportionately. Gasoline up 40%, used cars by 50%, houses by 20%, food items by varying amounts, but double digits, prescription drugs, the list goes on. President Biden blames inflation on a few large firms that don’t compete, thus being able to charge “above market” prices and make excess profits. There are 6 million employer firms in the U.S., but only 20,000 are “large” (over 500 employees) by Small Business Administration’s reckoning. In addition, there are millions of non-employer firms. Some non-employer firms are looking to grow, others content with being a one-person business, but they are always on the lookout for opportunities to “outperform” other firms and make money.
BUSINESS
KXAN

Counting The Costs Of Energy And Inflation With NATiVE Solar

Inflation rose 7.9% in February 2022 impacting everyone’s pocketbook from your groceries to gas, and especially rising home energy costs. Paul C. Watson, chief strategy officer at NATiVE Solar, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert at the center to talk about inflation and how solar can play a role in reducing those costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KFOX 14

Inflation causing local meat shops to increase prices

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Soaring prices are not only impacting people at the pump but also at the grocery store. Meat shops in El Paso said the current price of meat is the highest its been in a while. “ There has been a considerable increase,” said Gabriel...
EL PASO, TX
95.3 MNC

Purdue Ag Economy Barometer holding steady as production costs rise

The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose 6 points in February to 125, slightly higher than January. It’s a number calculated each month from the responses of 400 US agricultural producers to questions in a phone survey. The latest numbers were compiled from responses taken between February 14...
INDUSTRY
WJHG-TV

Locals react, struggle with rising prices from inflation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Due to rising prices and changing economic conditions, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year nationwide, the sharpest spike since 1982. Inflation is also having a significant impact on Florida households. A recent study...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
KFOX 14

Local business owners feeling the impact of inflation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Prices have gone up everywhere you look and local businesses are being impacted and having to adjust. The January 2022 price index which measures things like the cost of food, clothes, and housing shows that inflation is up 7.9% a 40 year high. Leaving...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Local artists are impacted by rising inflation

El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — Small businesses have been impacted by the rise in inflation. Locally female artists here in El Paso have now experienced the effects of inflation as well. Rebecca Moreno, is the curator of the event Somos Mujeres. Moreno created this event to help highlight female...
EL PASO, TX
MotorBiscuit

Blame the Chicken Tax for High Pickup Truck Prices

If you have looked at the prices of new cars lately, the price of pickup trucks has not been exempt from the chaos. There is a bit of history involved with the high price of trucks, more specifically, light-duty trucks. You can partly blame the high prices on the chicken tax from the 1960s.
