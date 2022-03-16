Inflation driving up ag costs locally

Inflation is a tax, pure and simple. Who pays the tax is determined by how much consumers (and businesses) spend and on what. The prices of what we buy do not all rise together, proportionately. Gasoline up 40%, used cars by 50%, houses by 20%, food items by varying amounts, but double digits, prescription drugs, the list goes on. President Biden blames inflation on a few large firms that don’t compete, thus being able to charge “above market” prices and make excess profits. There are 6 million employer firms in the U.S., but only 20,000 are “large” (over 500 employees) by Small Business Administration’s reckoning. In addition, there are millions of non-employer firms. Some non-employer firms are looking to grow, others content with being a one-person business, but they are always on the lookout for opportunities to “outperform” other firms and make money.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO