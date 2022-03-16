ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

By Chris Neiger
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors have found renewed optimism in Rivian recently. Rivian still has a long road ahead as it scales its vehicle production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

China Markets Lose Most in 14 Years Amid Flash Panic Sale

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Bargain Buys

Novo Nordisk pays a safe dividend, and its business is coming off a strong year with sales up 14%. Dell is going to start paying a dividend, one that is nearly double that of the S&P 500. A $5,000 investment can give investors enough skin in the game to make...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Motley Fool#Rivian Automotive#Rivn#Ev#Chinese#Nio#Sec
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Has Made 1,725% to 2,985% Gains On These 3 Stocks

Coca-Cola, American Express, and Moody's have delivered massive gains for Warren Buffett. Buffett bought businesses he understood and held onto the shares for the long term. Other stocks could be bigger winners than these three in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

Buying a Home? Prepare to Pay This Much in Closing Costs

Hint: It's not a small number. Mortgage lenders commonly impose fees to finalize a loan. New data reveals the average closing costs are $6,693 across all home buyers, and slightly less for first-time buyers. You may be able to negotiate part of your closing costs. If you're gearing up to...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Major Bargains

ARK Invest has been buying Coinbase and Roku like it's nobody’s business. While they might be facing short-term headwinds, these industry leaders have promising futures. ARK Invest and Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood have had a rough year. The company's ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT:ARKK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in 2021, peaking in February. Since then, however, this ETF has crashed, and it is now down about 64% from those all-time highs. Additionally, the ETF is just 20% above its price three years ago.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Stocks That Soar in a Recession

These recession-proof stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in 2008 and 2020. Consider these defensive stocks during a market downturn. With the economy struggling to recover from two years of pandemic and facing new stress from inflation and conflict in Europe, it's a good time to think about investing during a recession, even if we're not there yet. When the U.S. economy tanks, even some of the highest-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions, in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks can help you play defense during a bear market. The S&P 500 dropped 38.5% in 2008 and rebounded from its crash in early 2020 to gain 16.3% for the year. These seven stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020 and come with "buy" ratings from CFRA Research.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

China’s Market Meltdown Has Traders Rushing to Buy Protection

Investors in Chinese financial markets are paying up for protection across all asset classes, discounting better-than-expected economic data and Beijing’s assurance it wants to avoid being sanctioned over its alliance with Russia. Hedging a gauge of Chinese shares is the priciest in at least a decade relative to U.S....
MARKETS
Motley Fool

If Amazon and Alphabet Join the Dow, These Stocks May Be Kicked Out

As industry leaders, Amazon and Alphabet would make for no-brainer additions to the Dow. However, the price-weighted Dow Jones is capped at 30 components. If Amazon and Alphabet join the Dow, some well-known companies could get the boot. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

This undervalued stock has outperformed all FAANG stocks over the past five years. Amazon thrived at the pandemic onset; the benefits could be long-lasting. Kroger stock is up 22% year to date, and its low valuation could mean more gains are in store. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Both of these companies are leaders in their respective fields. HCA Healthcare continues to recover from pandemic woes, and it boasts attractive prospects. Veeva has become invaluable to many life science companies, and it is expanding into new industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Will "Never" Sell

Nucor is expensive today, but if you want to own the best steel mill, it is the one to buy. Realty Income is the 800-pound gorilla in the net lease space, and it just showed exactly what that means. Eaton has transformed itself into an electrical giant in the industrial...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy