The Phillies were often speculated as a suitor for Kris Bryant this winter, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the team did indeed have interest in the former NL MVP. However, Bryant wanted as much long-term security as possible in the form of “at least a seven-year deal,” and he landed that desired contract with his seven-year, $182M agreement with the Rockies. Philadelphia’s offer topped out at five years, Nightengale writes.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO