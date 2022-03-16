Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts back this weekend with more than 300 exhibitors

Mount Dora has built a reputation for itself as a quaint, charming city with a walkable downtown, delicious restaurants and a calendar packed full of festivals every year.

Supporting that notion is this weekend’s Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts, which hosts 325 exhibitors spread throughout the city’s historic downtown. Guests can browse a large selection of handmade arts and crafts including leather, glass, metal, paintings, jewelry and more.

Brian Young, the Spring Festival’s event chairman, explained that the show serves as a complement to the giant annual Mount Dora Arts Festival, which focuses solely on fine art.

“You’re going to go to the art festival and drop hundreds or thousands of dollars for a really nice piece that’s collectible,” Young said. “[The Spring Festival] is decidedly different, but complementary. What this event does is it allows the average buyer to come in and buy a nice piece of handmade crafts or artwork at an affordable price.”

An estimated 85,000 visitors come to the show each year from all around Central Florida looking to spend their money on handcrafted goods.

“We have a lot of snowbirds that come to this show, they love to get those last-minute items that they can take back north with them,” Young said. “We get a lot of Villagers that come down, of course.”

Now in its 25th year, the Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts once included antiques and collectibles and coincided with the Antique Boat Festival, which moved to Tavares. Over time, the event dropped the antiques and collectibles but built a reputation for itself, now drawing a broad array of applicants from around the country.

“We are now ranked by Sunshine Artists Magazine, so we took more than 650 applications this time for 325 spaces,” Young said. “That allows us to sort through and find the highest-quality exhibitors.”

The Spring Festival ranked number 49 on Sunshine Artist Magazine’s 2020 ranking of the Best 200 Classic and Contemporary Craft Festivals in America.

Aside from browsing arts and crafts, visitors can explore food vendors or sip on wine and beer in an outdoor beer garden at Sunset Park. But the spotlight remains on creators selling a broad array of high-quality items at an affordable price.

“In addition to artists of all types — watercolor, painting, sculpture, things like that — what you’re going to find here are handmade crafts. There are ladies who make handmade hats, or leather crafters who make leather belts and purses,” Young said. “If you bring $50, you’re going to walk out with some pretty cool stuff.”

If you go

The Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 19-20 in downtown Mount Dora. The event is free to attend. Festival organizers encourage visitors to leave pets at home, but well-behaved pets are allowed. Attendees are encouraged to park for $10 at 900 Lincoln Ave. in Mount Dora and take a free shuttle to the event site. For more information, visit mountdoraspringfest.com .

