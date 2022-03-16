ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewers announce revised regular season schedule

 4 days ago
The Milwaukee Brewers announced a revised 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The season will begin against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday, April 7 at 1:20 p.m. The Home Opener will be on Milwaukee's "414 Day" Thursday, April 14 at 4:14 p.m. against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.

Below are several changes from the original version:

  • April 25 against the San Francisco Giants at 5:10 p.m. at American Family Field has been added.
  • Sept. 8 against the San Francisco Giants is now a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m.
  • Oct 3-5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks has been added to the end of the schedule.

Following the opening series against St. Louis April 14-17, the team will conclude its first homestand of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates April 18-20.

The Brewers will take on the American League East in Interleague play for the first time since 2017.

Milwaukee will also host the following:

  • Toronto Blue Jays (June 24-26)
  • Tampa Bay Rays (Aug. 9-10)
  • New York Yankees (Sept. 16-18)

The team will travel to face the Baltimore Orioles April 11-13. Tampa Bay Rays June 28-29, and Boston Red Sox July 29-31.

According to the Brewers, the series against the Minnesota Twins will be played at Target Field from July 12-13 and at American Family Field from July 26-27.

The team says the "Brewers will play 20 of their final 26 games at American Family Field, concluding at home with the longest homestand of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 27-28), Miami Marlins (Sept. 29-Oct. 2) and Arizona Diamondbacks (Oct 3-5)."

The changes are the result of rescheduling the first two series of the season, the team says.

Tickets are available at HERE , at 800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

For the full schedule and home game times, click HERE .

