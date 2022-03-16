Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swimwear is (almost) here: See details, photos

Just in time for summer, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is expanding to include swimwear.

In an Instagram post , the reality star and businesswoman announced this week that SKIMS Swim would be launching March 18.

Along with the post, Kardashian posted several images of herself wearing pieces from the upcoming selection that includes everything from bikinis to stylish one-piece looks.

SKIMS - PHOTO: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand is expanding to include swimwear.

Ranging from sizes XXS-4X, the new lineup of swim styles will include fabrics that have been created with recycled materials and are designed to be fast-drying.

There are also 19 styles and seven vibrant colorways that can be easily mixed and matched.

"We've really taken the time to make sure we're offering the best solutions for our customers," Kardashian said in a statement. "Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe – both for in and out of the water."

She said there is truly something for everyone within the line, adding, "Whether you prefer a more covered up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon."

SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede also pointed out in a statement that the brand has been developing a swim line for the past few years.

"Like with other categories we have launched, such as Lounge, our blueprint for success is heavily dictated by listening to our customer beforehand – we know at this stage what they want from SKIMS Swim, and our goal is to exceed their expectations," said Grede.

Swim styles will start at $32, and if you are ready to see what's to come, the company has already posted a full look at the styles on its website .