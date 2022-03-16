NCAA Tournament: No.16 Texas Southern is looking to upset No. 1 LSU

The NCAA Tournament first round will feature Texas Southern University and the top-seeded Lousiana State on Thursday night.

No. 16 Texas Southern earned a ticket to the big dance after winning the Southwest Athletic Conference tournament last week. TSU took down No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christain 76-67 in the play-in round to advance to the official first round of madness.

“It’s going to be exciting for us and something that is really going to be exciting for our guys,” Texas Souther Head Coach Johnny Jones stated.

TIGERS VS TIGERS

Texas Southern will have to step up defensively in order to pull off a big upset in the NCAA tournament. TSU has held opponents to an average of 39% shooting from the field this season which is good for number one in the SWAC. LSU has been shooting very well as a whole with an average of 44%. Forwards Tari Eason and Darius Days have great ability to stretch the floor and are both shooting well over 40% while averaging double digits each. Texas Southern’s forwards Brison Gresham and Joirdon Karl Nicholas will have their hands full with the opposing Tigers bigs. If Texas Southern can limit some of their shot creation, they will be in good hands. TSU also needs to limit Lousianna States’ second-chance points. Texas Southern l eads the conference in rebounds with 39.6 per game. Grabbing defensive rebounds will be crucial in containing LSU’s offense.

LSU PESKY DEFENSE

LSU has been great at forcing turnovers and crashing the boards this season. Guard Eric Gaines and forward Tari Eason are both top five in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game. The duo is both averaging around two apiece while the team is averaging 11. LSU Forward Darius Day is top five in the SEC in rebounds. The big man is grabbing around 8 boards a game. Texas Southern will have to take care of the ball with Gaines and Eason on the prowl defensively.

