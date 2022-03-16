Woman accidentally shot with bow and arrow in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was accidentally shot with a bow and arrow in Kanawha County.

Officials from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Mar. 16, 2022, about a person shot with a bow and arrow that appeared to be accidental.

They say that no one was arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is alert, according to deputies.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

