ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Arrows and Hunting Blinds as Glaciers Melt in Norway

By Kristen A. Schmitt
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnTiV_0ehEHBEu00
Some of the iron arrowheads discovered by archaeologists predate the Viking Age. Secrets of the Ice, via Facebook

With crampons strapped to their feet and ice axes in hand, a team of glacial archeologists have slowly been excavating melting glaciers across Innlandet County in Norway. The project began back in 2006, when “the first big melt hit our mountains,” says the Secrets of the Ice team. Curious as to what might lurk beneath the layers of permafrost and ice, the archeologists have since discovered arrows, hunting blinds, and other ancient treasures that predate the Viking Age.

In February, the team confirmed some its findings on Facebook. On their latest expedition to the inland mountain peak known as Sandgrovskaret, the archaeologists discovered arrows, scaring sticks (more on these later), and stone-built structures that were used as hunting blinds by bowhunters centuries and, in some cases, millennia, ago.

“When the reindeer had approached to within 10-20 meters [33 to 66 feet], the hunter would get up and start shooting arrows,” Lars Pilø, co-director of the Glacier Archaeology Program and the editor of the Secrets of the Ice website, told Live Science.

Pilø and his team initially found the archeological site in 2013, but it wasn’t until 2018 that they were able to return to complete a “large systematic survey.” As part of the survey, the team mapped out 40 different hunting blinds at the Sandgrovskardet site alone. Glacial fieldwork is tricky, and it requires skill as well as speed.

“Time is limited and we need to get the job done and get off the mountain before nightfall,” writes Pilø on the Secrets of the Ice website. “If it is a small site with just a handful of finds, we will document and collect those.” Otherwise, they “collect fragile finds that do not look like they will survive until the next visit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glmw7_0ehEHBEu00
In some instances, the well-preserved iron arrowheads were found alongside the wooden shafts. Secrets of the Ice, via Facebook

There are still approximately 151 potential glacial archeological sites that the team plans to explore. In Innlandet County alone, the team has identified 65 sites that spread across Jotunheimen, Dovrefjell, and Breheimen.

“We have a window of opportunity from August until the snow falls, where more items might surface and we can go rescue them. So every year we have to plan and prioritize,” archeologist Espen Finstad told ScienceNorway.no.

When the team went back to the Sandgrovskaret site in 2018, they hit pay dirt. They found five arrows, and three of them still had the “preserved iron arrowhead[s].” These are “likely to date between 300 and 600 AD,” according to Pilø, who added that each one “is a rare type not found at the ice [or] in graves in the lowlands either.”

As for the other two arrowheads? Pilø believes they are even older, and could date all the way back to the first millennium BC. The other discoveries provided clues as to how these early mountain dwellers were able to hunt successfully. The stone-built blinds—which are basically rock walls arranged in a half circle—were constructed far from the nearest settlement at between 5,500 to 6,500 feet above sea level. This led researchers to believe that the hunters intentionally decided to hunt where the animals were.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BubU8_0ehEHBEu00
Glacial archaeologists discovered 40 stone-built hunting blinds at the Sandgrovskaret site alone. Secrets of the Ice, via Facebook

“Most likely they lived down in the valleys, but clearly had large hunting stations higher up in the mountains,” Finstad said. “In the Stone Age, they would have lived in simple settlements, and during the Iron Age they would have had grand long houses down in the valley.”

The settlements where Finstad believes the bowhunters lived were discovered by the team about a year ago, and these date back to the Viking Age and Early Medieval period.

Along with the arrows and hunting blinds, archeologists came across other remnants from the long-ago big-game hunts: 32 scaring sticks. Some were still “lying in a line, indicating where a type of psychological fence for reindeer once stood,” according to a post on the Secrets of the Ice Facebook page. Researchers have discovered thousands of similar sticks at other ice sites in Oppland County. A scaring stick is a roughly three-foot long wooden stick with a flag or some other light object attached to the top. These were used to direct game toward the stone blind where hunters waited.

: 460-Year-Old Hunting Bow Discovered Underwater in Alaska’s Lake Clark National Park

“The key point here is that reindeer are very sensitive animals and tend to shy away from human-like silhouettes or moving objects,” Pilø writes. “The ancient hunters knew this, and they used their intimate knowledge of the natural behavior of reindeer to lead the animals to good hunting spots by way of raised stones or lines of scaring sticks.”

Comments / 10

CJ
4d ago

So back then they weren’t covered in ice? And global warming is what now?

Reply(4)
12
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Uncover The Stunning History Of Roman Emerald Mines Buried Deep Beneath The Sands Of Egypt

Archaeologists found evidence of intricate Roman mining systems but also that the Romans may have lost the mines to a nomadic desert people. Centuries ago, Romans traveled to Egypt’s Eastern Desert with one goal in mind — to mine precious green emeralds. Now, archaeologists have put together a detailed topographic study of two of the most important mines, revealing the intricate work that once took place there.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunting#Glacial Ice#Melting#Glaciers Melt#Sandgrovskaret#Live Science#Time
Jax Hudur

Science says Blue-eyed and Dark-skinned People Lived in Britain 10,000 years ago

When a team of scientists used cutting-edge technology to sequence the DNA genome of Britain’s oldest and nearly complete skeleton, they were baffled by their findings. The skeletal remains, or Cheddar Man as scientists named him, is believed to be the earliest Briton who lived about 10,000 years ago. Cheddar Man was excavated in 1903 in Gough’s Cave at Cheddar Gorge, Somerset.
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Remains of a Queen Excavated in Ancient Royal Tomb Unearthed in Peru

An ancient royal tomb, unlooted and untouched, was discovered at the historical site of El Castillo de Huarmey in Peru. The discovery highlights socio-economic and political progress achieved by the Wari Empire in South America-before it was discovered by Europeans. Prior to the rose of the Inca Empire in the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists discovered that the Mexico City is sinking rapidly, and the resultant damages are irreversible

The most populated city in North America, Mexico City, has been sinking rapidly in the past decades. However, recent research suggests that it has sunken too low to reverse the damage. The underground aquifers have been being drained quickly over the years and the lake bed below the city has dried over the years. This has caused the cracking of the clay sheets in the city at an unavoidable pace.
allthatsinteresting.com

5,300-Year-Old Skull Unearthed In Spanish Tomb Shows Evidence Of Earliest Ear Surgery

Archaeologists say that the procedure bears striking similarities to ear surgeries still performed today, but that the patient would have likely endured "unbearable pain." When archaeologists unearthed the Dolmen of El Pendón in 2016, they discovered the human remains of more than 100 people. Radiocarbon dating would reveal that the dig site in Burgos, Spain, had been used as a funerary chamber as far back as the fourth millennium B.C.E.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Uncovered Evidence That Octopuses Are Probably Older Than Dinosaurs

Earliest surviving progenitor of octopuses were recently uncovered in Montana in version of a roughly 330m-year-old fossil. With squid like filaments elongating from their unique multichambered casings, the obsolete deep water wild creatures widely recognized as ammonites had been one of the most efficient and effective, as well as diversified creatures on the planet.
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Found A 9,000-Year-Old Shrine In The Jordan Desert That’s Almost Perfectly Intact

The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mystery of mummified ‘mermaid’ with human face and tail is probed by scientists

Researchers in Japan have begun tests on a 300 year-old “mermaid mummy” to try and trace it’s origin. The bizarre-looking object, which may have been produced as an item for export to Europe, is believed to date from the early 1700s. It measures 30 centimetres-long and, with a tail and hands raised to its screaming face.It has been preserved in a box at a temple in Okayama prefecture, in the southern part of Japan’s Honshu island, but until now its exact origins have remained unknown. The mummified object, which appears to have nails and teeth, hair on its head and...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
424
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy