Financial Reports

Hallmark Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 19 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $91.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $90 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9 million, or 50 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $394.5 million.

