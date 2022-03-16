ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guess: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $68.4 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $799.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $806.2 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $171.4 million, or $2.57 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GES

